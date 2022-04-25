A Knoxville man wanted on a parole violation was spotted traveling through Crossville in the early morning hours of April 16.
When attempts were made to stop his vehicle, the man fled from police. Now he faces additional charges.
Jeffery Scott Hampton, 51, Ellesmere Dr., Knoxville, was charged by Crossville Police with possession of a Schedule I drug for sell and/or delivery, possession of a Schedule II drug for sell and/or delivery, tampering with evidence and felony evading arrest.
CPD’s Sgt. John Karlsven wrote he had been made aware that Hampton might be in the Crossville area and was wanted for parole violations.
Hampton was on parole for robbery and attempted robbery convictions.
Karlsven spotted a 2016 Nissan Frontier fitting the description of the vehicle connected to Hampton traveling in the area of N. Main St. and Northside Dr. He attempted to stop the pickup when it turned north onto N. Main St., but the driver fled, turning east onto Interstate 40.
The fleeing driver, according to Karlsven’s report, swerved as if to exit at the 322 mile marker and then continued traveling east.
In the area of the 327 mile marker a black bag was tossed from the fleeing vehicle. The bag was struck by pursuing officers.
Police later recovered a large number of small, clear plastic bags, 27 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 4 grams of meth, digital scales and a piece of paper with the suspect’s name signed on it.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies joined in the pursuit that continued to the Airport Rd. exit at mile marker 340, where the vehicle finally stopped after striking a barrier and cables.
Hampton was taken into custody without further incident.
Local charges were filed at the Justice Center and a hold placed on Hampton for Knox County authorities.
