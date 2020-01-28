Do you love uncovering secrets? Most people do, and secrets can be found in unlikely places. On Thursday, Feb. 6, from 1-3 p.m., Kinseekers will meet with guest speaker, Mike Boniol, who will reveal some of the “Hidden Secrets in FamilySearch.org.”
The Family History Library in Salt Lake City, UT, is the largest genealogical library in the world. Their website, FamilySearch.org, is the vehicle for uncovering all the genealogical and historical secrets stored there.The library has digitized most of the 2.4 million rolls of microfilm it has on-site. Boniol will show the step-by-step process of finding digital proofs of local, county, state and federal records from all 50 states, as well as many other countries worldwide.
Even if you are not currently involved in active genealogical research, Kinseekers invites you to join as they search for the secrets to be found on this free website that is a virtual goldmine of information. Visitors are invited to attend their first meeting free, with a $5 per meeting charge for non-members after that. Our yearly membership dues are $20 per person.
At the January meeting, Cathy Tipton shared many great ideas on how to locate city directories and utilize their information, including many details not found in birth, marriage and death certificates, census records, newspapers or obituaries. Kinseekers members gleaned a lot of excellent information.
Kinseekers meet the first Thursday each month in the Fellowship Hall at Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr. in Fairfield Glade. Please, park in the sanctuary-side back parking lot and come in through that side door.
