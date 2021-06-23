Individuals interested in applying for the Cumberland County Property Assessor position must make their request known in writing to Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster by noon July 8.
“Tennessee Code Annotated has specific laws for filling the vacancy,” Foster told the Cumberland County Commission during its meeting Monday.
Property Assessor Lori Ann Powell passed away May 20, 2021. Since then, deputy assessor Sandy Gilbert has been managing the office.
Powell was elected to the post in August 2020 and had worked in the property assessor’s office for 13 years.
She was one of eight candidates for the position in the August 2020 general election. All candidates ran in the county Republican Primary in March 2020, and Powell was unopposed in the general election.
Foster said applicants should notify his office in writing of their interest in the position. Though not required, he did recommend applicants include a cover letter outlining their interest and qualifications. Residency of applicants must be verified.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, moved to declare the office vacant and provide notice the upcoming appointment process, supported by David Gibson, 4th District commissioner.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, noted she would like candidates to provide a cover letter.
“This is such an important position, I would have a hard time considering someone who did not submit an application with their qualifications. That’s just me personally,” Stone said.
The motion was unanimously approved.
The commission will consider applicants at its July 19 meeting. New candidates could put their name forward at that meeting.
The appointed individual will serve until the next county election, with a county primary election set for May 2022 and county general election in August 2022. The term would be for the remainder of Powell’s term, which was to extend through August 2024.
The assessor determines the value of all property in the county and maintains property tax maps of the county. There were more than 66,000 parcels of real estate in the county in 2020.
The assessor also reports assessments to the local and state boards of equalization which hears appeals from property owners on valuations.
The property assessor determines property value using data from home sales, market or income data for commercial and industrial property, and information from business owners for tangible personal property assessments.
Assessment amounts are a portion of the property value, with amounts set by the state constitution: 25% for residential property, 40% for commercial property and 55% for public utility property. State law also provides other guidance on property valuation, such as “greenbelt,” which allows property to be valued at its use value instead of the market value. Property must meet certain guidelines to qualify for this program, such as a minimum of 15 acres and engaged in agricultural pursuits.
The property assessor does not set the tax rate in the county or the city of Crossville, which charges property owners a separate property tax. Those rates are set by the Cumberland County Commission and the Crossville City Council, respectively.
Cumberland County is scheduled for a county-wide property tax reappraisal in 2021. This occurs every five years.
Property owners will be notified of the new values and have the opportunity to appeal those valuations to the Board of Equalization.
Reappraisals often result in higher property values. The state provides the county with a certified tax rate — a property tax rate that establishes a revenue-neutral rate so that the county or city does not collect a windfall of revenue during a reappraisal year.
