A challenging back end of the schedule has been a breeze thus far for the Cumberland County Jets, as they defeated Class AAA Rhea County 6-3 on Tuesday.
The win follows a 1-0 victory over Class AAA McMinn County last week.
CCHS’ Drew Davidson continued his electric senior season, scoring five goals and recording an assist against the Golden Eagles.
Miguel Lopez also found the net for the Jets, totaling six goals.
Cumberland County closed out their regular season with their toughest test yet at Cookeville on Thursday.
Postseason play begins for CCHS on Tuesday, where they’ll host the winner of the 4/5 play-in game played Monday.
