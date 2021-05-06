Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.