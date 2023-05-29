A Loudon County woman apparently took her own life while incarcerated in the Cumberland County Jail on May 19, according to reports from the sheriff’s office.
Crystal Michelle Clancy, 35, S. Steekee Rd., Loudon, was found at 3:45 p.m. during a routine check of cells, according to the report. Clancy had been arrested on drug charges and had a hold placed on her by other counties in the areas where outstanding warrants existed.
A report states that during the cell check, a corrections officer saw Clancy hanging from a noose made of an orange T-shirt and tied to an air vent. Her feet were touching the floor, according to the report.
Officers rushed to the cell and cut the T-shirt, lowered the inmate to the floor and began life-saving efforts that continued until Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene.
Clancy was taken to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room, where she was declared dead.
