A Van Buren County man with ties to Cumberland County pleaded guilty to six incidents — ranging from drug to weapon charges — and received a 16-year sentence as a Range 1 offender.
Robert Lee Howard IV, 30, whose address when arrested was listed on Cumberland Village Way, Spencer, was facing more than a dozen charges on the Criminal Court docket July 10. He pleaded guilty to the following charges:
• Possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, occurring on June 1 and investigated by CCSO;
• Possession of a firearm by a felon occurring on June 5, 2022, and investigated by CCSO;
• Two counts of theft of more than $1,000 and assault on a first responder alleged on Oct. 24, 2022, Feb. 6 and June 20 and investigated by CCSO;
• Possession of more than 26 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver occurring on Oct. 6, 2021;
• Possession of a weapon by a felon occurring on Jan. 31, 2022; and,
• Possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery occurring on Dec. 6, 2021.
In addition to the 16-year total sentence, all weapons seized during the arrests were forfeited along with other items and was fined $8,000. Court costs were waived and Lee is being given credit for 67 days already served in jail.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
• Kiley Lewis Kausner, possession of meth with intent, pleaded guilty to sale of more than .5 grams of meth and received a nine-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Kausner is credited for 16 days served in jail. The charge stems from the May 5, 2020, sale of meth to members of an undercover drug task force.
• Dustin Ryan Stubbs, 42, charged with evading arrest, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a four-year prison sentence to serve. Court costs were waived and Stubbs is being given credit for 166 days already served in jail. The charge stems from a flight from sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on I-40 Jan. 26.
• Emily Nichole Threet, 32, pleaded guilty to an information charging three counts of burglary and qualified for judicial diversion. She was placed on supervised probation for six years with release to the long-term in-house treatment program through Women in the Well rehab. She was given credit for 70 days already served in jail and is responsible for $5 restitution.
• Nicholas Alan Todd, 42, charged with simple assault occurring on Jan. 9 and involving a traffic crash, pleaded guilty to the charge. Todd also pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of fentanyl with intent occurring Dec. 30, 2021, and theft of more than $10,000 (auto theft) occurring in September 2022, and received a total of six years with six months to serve in jail and the balance on supervised probation.
