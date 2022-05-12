Homestead Elementary School took home the first place trophy from last week’s field day competition at Cumberland County High School. Students from all nine elementary schools competed in various games and exercises, including soccer kids, long jumps, relay races and more.
Homestead Elementary participants include Ryan Corrice, Destinee Quatman, Thomas Burgess, Kiera Marshall, Cole Hinch, Molly Neal, Brayden Hyder, Emeri Sherrill, Brady Smith, Landon Molton, Casey Hepburn, Gabriel Sadowski, Talyn Hurd, Kiera Marshall, Michael Young, Lauren Clark, Luke Brace, Lexy McDonald, Zayden Gossett, Kyle Hinch, Haylee Lawson, Ellie Turner-Riggs, Gaven Copeland, Chase Smith, Brody Harshaw, Caitlyn Smith, Carson Sohl, Amelia Varney, Kassie Kunkel, Braxton Howard, Emma Smith, Lane Wyatt, Braydan Carr, Ella Jane May, Levi Neal, Reece Luttrell, Finley Shaver, Aden Brown, Leah Perry, Stevie Rodgers, Jasper Rector, Lexi Clark, Chase Fugate, Luke Wiley, Sadee Richard, Abigail Boots, Emma Richard and Elijah Hayes.
Photos available at https://zenfolio.page.link/eXCQw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.