The Stone Memorial Panthers (9-1) are gearing up to make a strong push through the postseason Nov. 4 when they host the Hixson Wildcats (5-5) in the first round of the Class 4A football playoffs.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Crossville, but pregame activities are set to begin around 5 p.m. with several tailgating opportunities.
Despite the records, the action on the field should be exciting. To get a good feel for the game, here are five things to know about Hixson:
• The Hixson Wildcats will come into the game at 5-5, but have played a lot better than the record shows. They’re in the always-tough third region with the likes of Red Bank (8-2), Chattanooga Central (6-4) and East Hamilton (7-3). Just to make the playoffs is an accomplishment as teams tend to beat up on each other.
• Though Hixson is averaging only 15 points per contest, they run a wide-open scheme that is designed to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers and let them run. It is an exciting brand of football, but can be risky sometimes. Look for speedsters Michael Kendricks, Ronald Suttels and Jack Harris to see most of the action.
• Hixson coach Josh Owensby has been known to use quarterbacks in the same game. Sophomore William Barnard will likely see most of the action tonight, while freshman A’dryon Stewart could also often under center. Both can throw the ball, but Stewart has a little more speed.
• The Hixson Wildcats use their team speed on defense, especially in the secondary where they try to put a top on the offense and keep opponents from throwing deep on them. They’re also solid up front with size and quickness.
• Hixson and Stone Memorial had one common opponent during the regular season — Lenoir City. The Wildcats lost 34-0 to LCHS in the eighth game of the season, while the Panthers beat Lenoir City 30-14 in the season opener.
