Friday night saw the 2020-’21 high school basketball regular season conclude in Tennessee, and now teams across the state will look forward to postseason play.
In Crossville, the Cumberland County Jets and Lady Jets split with Clarkrange on Friday.
In the girls game, the Lady Buffaloes finished their season sweep of CCHS via a 55-34 victory over the Lady Jets.
Cumberland County’s boys wrapped up their regular season with a 68-37 win over the Buffaloes.
The Stone Memorial Panthers and Lady Panthers were swept at White County on Friday to end their season.
In the girls game, White County hit a game-winning three-pointer with three seconds remaining to knock off the Lady Panthers, 45-43.
In the boys game, Stone Memorial fell to the Warriors, 64-58.
All four programs begin postseason play this week. The CCHS Lady Jets enter the 7AA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, and the Jet boys will be the No. 2 in their tournament.
Stone Memorial’s official seeding will be determined at their district meeting, which was postponed from this morning to a later date.
