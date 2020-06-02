Evelyn Parziale is a spitfire. She has lived an adventurous life. Above all else, her story has taught her that if she’s not having fun, she’s wasting her time.
“I’ve been around. We have lived everywhere. I have met generals, and I’ve seen emperors. I’ve had a very interesting life,” she said. “I’m still here. I’ll be 99 in July. When you reach my age, you can say anything you want and get away with it.”
The feisty 98-year-old and her husband moved to Fairfield Glade in 1983. In those 37 years, she has been very heavily involved in the community, volunteering at various non-profits, as well as volunteering and serving as head librarian of the Fairfield Glade Library for over 30 years. She retired as head librarian in October 2017. Even then, she continued volunteer at the library until January 2018.
Parziale’s story began in Boston, MA, where she was born to Axel “Ted” Theodore and Gladys D’Arcy Johnson in 1921. Ted and Gladys were both white-collar clerical workers.
As Parziale put it, “We were just a good, old middle-class family. No pretensions. Life was so much simpler back in those days.”
Parziale attended and graduated from schools in Braintree, MA. She earned her teaching degree from the Bridgewater Teachers College, now Bridgewater State University.
“I taught school for a year and a half,” Parziale said. Then she added, only half jokingly, “Hated it.”
She got a job working for American Airlines in the reservations department.
One evening, she and a friend went to a movie and then stopped in for a drink at a music bar, where she was spotted by Army Capt. Charles “Chuck” Joseph Parziale when she walked in. He approached her with a fellow warrant officer, and said when he saw her walk in, he had already determined that he was going to marry her.
“That’s the God’s honest truth!” Parziale said. “He was cute.”
It was 1945, and the war was still on. Parziale said dating and relationships during wartime was different because you could have a couple of dates with someone and then they were just gone – they never came back from war.
With this in mind, she said, “He wanted to marry me, so I kept him.”
They had a wartime marriage within six weeks of their initial meeting.
“I mean it was crazy, crazy, crazy. When we told our parents, they were appalled,” she said, laughing unapologetically. “But, it worked.”
Chuck was a decorated Army captain who’d been wounded during the breakthrough at Anzio in the Italian theater and had just spent an extended amount of time in the hospital recuperating. He’d been awarded accolades, including the Silver Star and Bronze Star. He continued his service, climbing the ranks and became a colonel.
After being stationed in Texas and Georgia, they were transferred to serve overseas. Their first overseas assignment was in Japan during the occupation. Two of the five Parziale children were born there. Then, while the wives stayed behind in Japan, the men received orders and were shipped out to Korea.
They returned stateside for a while before they were assigned to Germany for about three years. Their last overseas assignment was in Thailand. The last seven or so years of Chuck’s military career had them living in Springfield, IL, where he was the Senior Army adviser to the Illinois National Guard.
“How’s that for a title?” she said, obviously very proud of her husband.
Parziale said as their children grew up moving from post to post, they didn’t have roots.
“They all graduated from the same high school in Illinois, but no old homestead. We were on the move all the time,” she said.
Chuck retired from service in 1970, and, with their children all grown, the couple moved to Florida.
They lived there for about eight years and were ready to find a new home. On their way up heading for the East Coast and looking for their new home, they stopped in Cookeville to visit some friends who had been posted in Thailand with them.
Their friends asked them, “Why not look at Fairfield Glade?”
“So, we did,” she said. “The rest is history.”
History — or better known as a life well lived.
Parziale said she remembered there was hardly anything on the other side of Peavine Rd. when they decided to move to FG. “It has grown considerably,” she said. “Now that side has been built up.”
Chuck passed away just over a year after the move to Fairfield Glade. Parziale immediately started volunteering her time and efforts toward the betterment of the community. She volunteered with The Arc thrift store, then with Habitat for Humanity serving on committees and as chairperson, then with Good Samaritans Thrift Store.
Then, of course, she volunteered at the FG Library. When the library was first organized, it was located in a single room in Westminster Church.
“It had been a station of the book mobile. When that was discontinued, we did what was necessary to make our own library,” Parziale said.
As it grew, she said the library moved to the new mall next door before it was given its own designated place in the FG Library/Multi-Purpose Building on Lakeshore Dr.
Some of her favorite memories in her nearly 40 years of living in FG revolved around her friends. She was a member of the XYZ (X-tra Years of Zest) singles group with about 20 members, and she really enjoyed the friendships she established with those residents. She also remembered what used to be called the “Welcome Wagon” that is now Neighbors and Newcomers group.
In the past couple of years, she has limited her volunteer activities but continues to volunteer at Good Samaritan Thrift Store in Crossville, where she has been volunteering for well over 20 years.
In a life spanning nearly a century and nearly 40 years in Fairfield Glade, she knows a good thing when she sees it. She misses her dear friends who have passed on.
She said, “You know, if you didn’t laugh you’d cry.”
The five Parziale children blessed her with 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who live all over the U.S. Off the top of her head, she said some live in Illinois, Virginia, Florida, Ohio and Georgia.
“I lose track,” she joked. “There’s too many of them.”
However, she has risen to her newest title of “G.G.,” short for great-grandmother. It is the beloved name her great-grandchildren call her and she loves it.
“I have a driver’s license that’s good until I’m 103,” she said, laughing. “So watch out for me on the road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.