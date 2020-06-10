Chronicle and Sun readers know Cumberland County photographer Walt Riches isn’t one to sit still.
And luckily for all of us, he enjoys sharing the products of his labor.
When COVID-19 closed his usual arts and sporting venues, Walt turned his talented eye and lens toward nature’s more beautiful treasures. The result is stunning.
While neither he nor our staff are adept at identifying the flora he captured, readers are welcome to show off their botanical savvy by emailing reportnews@crossville-chronicle.com or messaging us on Facebook.
