Most of us are familiar with air, water and land pollution, but did you know that light can also be a pollutant?
Light pollution is the inappropriate or excessive use of artificial light that can have serious environmental consequences for humans, wildlife and our climate.
According to the 2016 groundbreaking, “World Atlas of Artificial Night Sky Brightness,” 80% of the world’s population lives under sky glow.
In the United States and Europe, 99% of the public can’t experience a natural night!
The International Dark Sky Association notes that at least $3 billion is wasted on outdoor lighting each year in the U.S., and virtually every species studied has been harmed by light pollution.
For nocturnal animals in particular, the introduction of artificial light at night could very well be the most devastating change humans have made to their environment.
Light pollution also has deleterious effects on other organisms, such as migrating birds and insects.
There are basically four components of light pollution:
• Glare: Excessive brightness that causes visual discomfort
• Sky glow: Brightening of the night sky over inhabited areas
• Light trespass: Light falling where it is not intended or needed
• Clutter: Bright, confusing and excessive groupings of a light source
The good news is that light pollution is reversible, and its solutions are immediate, simple and cost-effective.
With the responsible lighting practices established by the International Dark-Sky Association, it is possible to reduce light pollution and create a beautiful, healthy, and safely lit environment where you live and work.
Following are the International Dark Sky Association’s Five Lighting Principles for Responsible Outdoor Lighting:
Use light only if it is needed
All light should have a clear purpose. Consider how the use of light will impact the area, including wildlife and their habitat.
Direct light so it falls
only where it is needed
Use shielding and shaping methods to target the direction of the light beam, so that it does not spill beyond where it is needed.
Use light only when it is needed
Use active controls such as timers or motion-detectors to ensure that light is available when it is needed and turned off or dimmed when it is not needed.
Light only to the brightness needed
Use the least amount of light needed.
Minimize blue light to the amount needed
Whenever possible, use warm color lights at night.
Many of the proceeding principles are mentioned in the Fairfield Glade Exterior Residential Lighting Policy Effective 6/23/16 & can be found at https://www.fairfieldglade.cc
Visit the Dark Sky Association at:
https://www.darksky.org/light-pollution for more information on light pollution.
For Dark Sky Viewing, one can visit our local Dark Sky park: Obed Wild & Scenic River. Visit www.nps.gov/obed for more.
