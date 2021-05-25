Laura Gilpin has been educating people throughout her career.
First, as a registered nurse, she worked with patients and their families. Now, as the health science teacher at Cumberland County High School, she works with students interested in health care careers.
“Nursing is a teaching profession, anyway,” Gilpin said.
Gilpin has taught health science at Cumberland County High School for 17 years. She was selected as the CCHS Teacher of the Year and the Cumberland County Teacher of the Year for high school this year.
“I love those light-bulb moments,” she said. “I love seeing what their potential is and what their future might be. And I love being a tiny, tiny part of their road. There’s so much out there for them.”
Her class schedule varies by semester. She and her fellow health science teacher, Brittney Parham, offer a wide selection of classes so that students can earn their Career and Technical Education concentration.
Gilpin teaches health science, medical therapy, medical diagnostics, anatomy and physiology and career explorations. Her classes prepare students for the nursing class, taught by Parham, that allows high school students to become Certified Nurse Assistants.
She’s also taught pharmacology, forensic science and EMS.
“It depends on what’s needed that semester, and that’s what I teach,” Gilpin said.
Career pathways within health science include therapeutic, diagnostic, and emergency medicine.
“It depends on what the students are requesting and wanting,” she said.
Gilpin incorporates a lot of hands-on learning throughout her classes. Areas of the room are equipped with skeletons to help teach anatomy and physiology, and medical dummies used to teach therapeutic care skills.
“Every day is an adventure here,” she said. “Depending on the class, we’re dissecting brains and hearts. In therapeutics, we’re making beds and positioning patients. We’re doing first aid and wrapping people up in health science.”
Her classes incorporate biology, math, environmental science and more.
“Things change all the time. I’m always looking forward to what the next breakthrough will be,” she said.
She pointed to Hepatitis C. When she began teaching, the disease had no cure. Now, science has developed a treatment that cures it.
“Being able to let the kids see that timeline and that it’s happening in their lifetime is exciting,” she said.
She also helps students explore the many career opportunities available in health care. She works to help the students look beyond the careers that they may think of first, like nursing or physicians.
“They will find something and say they didn’t know they could do just the types of blood and the many specialties,” Gilpin said.
They also learn how skills they may think are unrelated can help them in a medical field — like the surgeon who recommended students play video games to build hand-eye coordination and learn how to work with new technology in robotic surgery.
Gilpin also serves as a faculty advisor to the CCHS chapter of Health Occupation Students of America, HOSA.
“This year, I’m so proud of our kids. We have two students going to internationals — virtually,” she said.
The students will present their volunteer efforts as part of the Barbara James Award.
“They worked really hard,” Gilpin said. “They do lots of things for lots of people. We’re still going strong and doing things in the schools, nursing homes. They’re just really good kids.
“It’s fun to see the kids step out of their comfort zones and do things they may not have done,” she said.
Gilpin is still a registered nurse serving on the staff of WyndRidge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Crossville.
But after several years in nursing, she began thinking about careers within health care that she could work in longer.
“I knew I couldn’t pound the floors at the nursing home or the hospital for as long as I would want to,” she said. “It’s physically hard work.”
When the teaching position came open at CCHS, she applied.
“One day, there I am,” she said.
Gilpin had started her education determined not to go into nursing.
“There were too many in our family,” she said.
Instead, she eyed a career in aerospace engineering with NASA. That’s what she started her studies in, but a relationship with a young man serving in the U.S. Air Force led her to nursing because it was a career that she could take with her wherever they went.
“I love the people,” she said of nursing. “I love being able to be a minute, tiny part in their recovery or in their road.”
She’s worked in general nursing — something she recommends all new nurses do — but her specialty was psychiatric nursing.
“That was always my passion,” she said.
Now, her passion is helping students find their passion.
“That’s why we’re here,” she said. “We’re putting the next generation on our shoulders, and it’s fun to see where they go.”
