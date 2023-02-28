Crossville City Mayor R.J. Crawford will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Friends of the Library meeting on Thursday, March 2, at 10 a.m. in the Cumberland Room. Come, enjoy some Library hospitality, refreshments and learn about the state of the city.
Great New Books
Storm Watch by C. J. Box
At the start of Edgar winner Box’s outstanding 23rd Joe Pickett novel, the Wyoming game warden comes across a grisly scene after pursuing an injured elk. Inside an isolated ranch outbuilding, there’s the body of a man who has the top of his head missing. With a snowstorm fast approaching, Joe has time only to remove the man’s wallet and take some photos with his phone. The lazy local sheriff offers little help, and the body of the victim—a University of Wyoming professor according to the ID in his wallet—is gone when Joe returns to the scene. It becomes clear that higher-ups want Joe to stay away from the case. Joe soon has another crime to deal with. A gang has been gathering “sheds,” the antlers that bull elks shed each spring, out of season. Meanwhile, Joe’s falconer buddy Nate Romanowski is suspicious of a shadowy figure keen on persuading him to join an anti-government group. The suspense builds as the various storylines neatly intersect on the way to a tense confrontation between two of the most powerful politicians in Wyoming.
Femina: A New History of the Middle Ages Through the Women Written Out of It by Janina Ramirez
Europe’s medieval era is generally regarded as a repressive time for women, but Oxford lecturer and BBC broadcaster Ramirez says that isn’t necessarily so. Claiming that much of what women accomplished then has been struck from the official record, she sorted through artifacts, writings and personal possessions to reveal that many women had richer and more influential lives than was once thought.
Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age by Katherine May
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, May—author of the best-selling Wintering (2020)—seeks a return of enchantment and meaning. She finds that she’s unable to concentrate. She feels adrift and disconnected from those around her. Turning to the traditional four elements—earth, water, fire and air—May looks for ways to reconnect with the natural world and find a sense of community in her daily life. Holding smooth stones in her hand, she draws the feeling of solidity and heft from the earth. While swimming in the ocean, she feels at one with the water and her fellow swimmers. Burned out and unable to focus long enough to read after months of stress and caution, May ponders the power of fire to spark renewal. Finally, the author looks to the air and sky to find meaning in the stars. It’s by returning to her roots in England’s countryside and searching for enchantment in the everyday that May finally finds healing.
Library Laugh I
How can you get four suits for a dollar? Buy a deck of cards.
Stingy Schobel Says
If you’re thinking of upgrading your TV to watch a special event, consider renting one instead of buying it outright. Electronics are rentable just like movies used to be, and they can be rented for as little as one day. Many rental centers will also deliver the TV to your home, set it up and pick it up when you’re done. Items like digital cameras, iPads, camcorders and gaming devices can also be rented. Save money and prevent electronic waste at the same time!
Library Laugh II
Why are artichokes so beloved? They’re known for their hearts!
Libraries=
Information
The aging process doesn’t just affect how well we’re able to get around, it’ll eventually change our ability to remember and learn new things.
This could be slowed or prevented, without medication, by making simple changes to your diet and lifestyle.
We know that exercise offers amazing health benefits. The most recent research shows that only six minutes of high-intensity exercise could extend the lifespan of a healthy brain and delay the onset of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
Social isolation is also a known dementia risk factor that’s linked to serious heath conditions such as heart disease and depression. About 26% of those classified as socially isolated developed dementia. Middle-aged smokers are more likely to report memory loss and confusion than nonsmokers, but the risk of cognitive decline is lower for those who’ve quit.
Finally, intermittent fasting—which involves restricting when you eat instead of what you eat—not only restricts calories but can reduce neuroinflammation and DNA damage, but it improves vascular function. This can reduce vascular dementia risk, prevent its onset and ameliorate its pathology.
Commented
