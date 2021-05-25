Cumberland County High School senior Adam Floyd has been named the May 2021 Student of the Month by the Fairfield Glade Lions Club.
Adam was selected by his high school counselor, Robin Hull, to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions’ monthly program. Lions Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Adam Floyd “Student of the Month” along with corporate sponsor Crossville Heating and Cooling.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Adam has been actively participating in boxing for the past nine years. He also ran cross country for a couple of years.
Adam’s hobbies include fishing, hunting and just being outdoors.
Adam plans to attend Tennessee Tech and get a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife and Resource Management.
Adam is another example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school and community activities during his four years in high school. Crossville Heating and Cooling and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
