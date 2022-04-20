The Lake Tansi Exchange Club, in partnership with the Colonial Flag Foundation, Healing Field of Honor®, is thrilled to be presenting the inaugural Field of Honor® event in Crossville for the week of Nov. 6-12. With the support of the City of Crossville and Cumberland County, the event will be held in Crossville at Garrison Park, 542 4th St..
The Field of Honor® is a stirring display of 500 flags honoring our Veterans, past and present. The public can walk among the rows of flags knowing that each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. The Field of Honor® will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes.
This moving display is a gift to the community and is an awe-inspiring panorama of patriotism, which will be made possible through the donations, sponsorships, and efforts of many dedicated volunteers and community partners. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating to this patriotic cause.
Gus Gocella, veteran and volunteer extraordinaire, is the honorary spokesperson for the event. Gocella is a long-time community member involved with organizations including HonorAir Knoxville, law enforcement, fire department, first responders and the Vietnam Veterans Association, and has also spoken at the Crossville Veterans Parade and Celebration. Gocella with be the emcee and key speaker at the Opening Ceremony of the Field of Honor® on Sunday, Nov. 6, that will also feature patriotic music and demonstrations by local artists, schools, and churches.
Also supporting the event are Jack and Julie Fogel with the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council, John Conor with the Crossville Veterans Parade planning committee, Vivian and Ed Dyer, and Dawn Miles with the Stephens Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.
Individual flags may be purchased for $30 (plus shipping) to honor any hero from now through the event. Flags may be purchased through partner organizations, including Lake Tansi Exchange Club, Cumberland County Young Marines, and the Cumberland County 4-H Honor Club and by visiting the event website at www.healingfield.org/event/crossvilletn22/.
This Field of Honor® is made possible through donations and sponsorship packages and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. Sponsorship packages are available from $250-$7,500 that include various perks and benefits to the sponsor.
Volunteers are needed before, during and after this week-long event. Please contact Anna Holmes at Holmesanna804@gmail.com to volunteer and be a part of this amazing event for our veterans.
All proceeds will go to projects benefiting our community including the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council and the Exchange Club Stephens Center for the prevention of child abuse.
For information about the event, please contact Ginger Wade, event Public Relations Chairperson at wadeginger@gmail.com or 630-234-1137.
Visit the event website and the Facebook page at Crossville Field of Honor® by Lake Tansi Exchange Club.
