Fairfield Glade Resident Services presents the Cumberland County Playhouse 2019 Acting Company performing “Fools Fall in Love: The Music of Elvis Presley,” a two-day concert event at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center on Aug. 22-23.
C’mon everybody! You can’t help falling in love, so put on your blue suede shoes and get all shook up enjoying “Fools Fall in Love.” You won’t have to ask yourself, “Are you lonesome tonight?” or spend time looking for a little less conversation. Don’t be cruel and quiet those suspicious minds, because it’s now or never and that’s all right. FGRS makes sure you’ll never walk alone. If you don’t have a great time supporting FGRS as you rock and roll, just return to sender.
Produced and directed by Bryce McDonald, “Fools Fall in Love” is a tribute concert to Presley with special guests and accompanied by a 10-piece band of musicians.
“Join us for an evening songs made famous by Elvis Presley,” said McDonald. “We promise you a night of great music in tribute to an American icon.”
McDonald chose Presley’s music for the concert fundraiser because Presley rose from humble beginnings to becoming a famed superstar in the mid-1950s, taking radio, TV and the silver screen by a storm. Throughout his amazing career, Presley popularized rock 'n' roll music in America, won three Grammy Awards for his gospel recordings, had 18 No. 1 singles and countless gold and platinum albums. He was one of the first performers inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was recognized for his contributions to several musical genres, including rock, country and gospel. Presley was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Gospel Music Association's Gospel Music Hall of Fame three years later.
Tickets are $15 each for the fundraiser concert event on Aug. 22-23 to support the social programs provided by FGRS. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with a cash bar and the concert starts at 7.
FGRS is a nonprofit organization to provide social service and assistance programs to residents of Fairfield Glade. FGRS was formed by a group of resident volunteers who promote, develop and support human and social services that enhance the quality of life for our community's residents who want to stay in their homes as they age.
For more information on becoming a volunteer or to request services, contact FGRS Neighbors Helping Neighbors by calling 456-7272 or visiting the office, 4929 Peavine Rd., during regular office hours from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. Visit www.fgrservices.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.