The Sewer Department continues to operate normally, starting the year with $2.2 million of cash and ended May with $2.7 million of cash. The results for the first five months are as expected, and the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board and Senior Management Team do not foresee any issues going forward.
The POA operations area continues to be a challenge, given the fact our amenities were closed from March 21-April 30, and there were no timeshare visitors. FGCC began the year with $1.9 million in POA operating funds. This excludes capital, which is accounted for separately per the covenants and restrictions. At the end of May, FGCC had $1.65 million.
As a reminder, the board and SMT have taken some significant actions to reduce our operating expenses including canceling the $165,000 de-silting project and the $650,000 for road paving in 2020. A survey of roads was completed prior to making this decision to ensure we had no imminent safety issues.
One of the largest controllable expenses is labor. FGCC has recalled some full-time, part-time and seasonal employees as they reopened some facilities. Currently, FGCC has 389 active employees, 37 regulars still on furlough and 7 seasonal employees that have not been recalled. All POA departments were positive to budget with a positive variance of $430,000 as of May 31. Additionally, the senior managers continue to focus on minimizing work hours as much as possible while still providing good service to members.
In summary, at this point, FGCC is in a positive cash position and they will continue to monitor our income and expenses on a regular basis. FGCC Board and SMT realize the amenity revenues will be less than budgeted. This being the case, they will continue to reduce POA operating expenses by doing only what is necessary and postponing any POA operations discretionary spending, to counter the expected reduced income.
