On Friday, April 22, the Fairfield Hikers will travel to the Big South Fork National River and Recreational Area to hike an easy round-trip 4-mile trail.
This popular trail starts at the Leatherwood Ford parking lot and ends at the historic class IV Angel Fall Rapids. Along the way will be wildflowers, evidence of a beaver dam and an exposed coal stream.
This relatively flat trail can be rocky in places and have occasional wet areas due to poor drainage.
Pack snacks, lunch and water to enjoy during the hike. Hiking footwear and poles are always recommended.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome. We will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed and information about the hike will be shared. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
Reimbursement for the drivers is $8 as the round-trip distance is 68 miles. The expected return time to Fairfield Glade is about 3 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Hikers are advised to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 or search gladetrails.com for Friday Hikes.
