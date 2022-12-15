Former Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Mike Harvel was found guilty late Thursday afternoon of nine of 10 federal charges stemming from allegations of sexual assault and rape.
The jury at the federal courthouse in Nashville returned its verdict shortly after 5 p.m.
The guilty verdict included multiple counts of violation of rights under color of law, with felony kidnapping and bodily injury, felony aggravated sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse.
The jury returned one verdict of not guilty for Count 11, which involved inappropriate touching of women and violation of rights under color of law.
Sentencing will be at a later date.
This is a developing story. See crossville-chronicle.com for updates.
