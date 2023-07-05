Dang, it is scary out there in nature. How is a person expected to go out hiking on a nature trail and get back alive?
That is the conclusion you might come to if you read some of the recent comments on local social media.
Let me try to help reduce those fears so you can hike with confidence.
Maybe if you get out of the house and into the woods you can forget about the really dangerous things in this world like car accidents, heart disease, accidents in the home, and the most dangerous thing of all, political talk on TV.
Recently, someone posted a photo of some copperhead snakes near one of our local hiking trails.
Some people immediately said, “I will never hike that trail again.”
Another photo of a copperhead on a local golf course elicited comments bordering on “lucky to be alive.”
Here is the advice that will keep you alive until tomorrow in our beautiful state of Tennessee that some people seem to think is a snake-infested hellhole.
No. 1, don’t stick your hands where you can’t see, such as under bushes, in wood piles or rock walls.
No. 2, don’t walk the dog at night without a flashlight, in flip-flops. Just hike in the middle of trails, don’t walk along the edges in open sandals.
Don’t let snakes keep you from hiking.
Ticks and chiggers. I have heard several folks say that they never hike trails in the summer because they are afraid of getting ticks.
Ticks aren’t in the middle of the trail, and they don’t fall from trees. Ticks are on ankle to knee-high vegetation waiting to latch on to a deer, raccoon, or you.
Spray your long pants with Permethrin, let it dry, and hike in the middle of the trails and you will not get a tick hiking.
You are much more likely to get a tick in your flower garden in the back yard.
More dangerous than animals while hiking, are falls. I have crashed more than once while bushwhacking through the woods, but rarely on trails where you can see your next step.
Dual hiking poles are a great help when hiking. Dual poles help prevent falls, and greatly reduce the stress on your old knees, especially going uphill and downhill.
You might have to endure the comments of the uninformed asking if you are going skiing, but you’ll hike with confidence knowing the value of dual hiking poles. A single, old-fashioned hiking stick, doesn’t help much. Less than $25 will get you a nice serviceable pair of hiking poles at Walmart.
What about mountain lions, coyotes, bobcats, and rabid raccoons?
First, there are currently no mountain lions in Tennessee. I always get some nasty emails claiming otherwise when I write this, but provide a GPS-verified photo or a deer killed by a mountain lion, and you will make headlines.
There have only been two recorded fatal coyote attacks ever, in the history of North America. One in Canada 42 years ago, and one in California 14 years ago.
Your odds of a coyote incident are pretty low. Domestic dogs kill 30 people a year in the U.S., but coyotes, none.
There has never been a fatal bobcat attack on a human in recorded history.
There have been two cases of rabies in skunks in far northeastern Tennessee this year, but that is all.
It has been years since there have been reports of rabies in our area. There are very few cases each year in our state and those are usually far from our county.
Which brings us to bears. Yes, we have bears. The most likely place to see one is under, or on, your bird feeder at night. Please, do you part, and take in your birdfeeders at night so that these neighborhood bears don’t lose their fear of humans and cause a problem for you or someone else.
But if it helps you feel safer, you can get a can of “Counter Assault”, or “UDAP” bear deterrent spray from Amazon for about $60 and hike confidently with it on your belt or back pocket.
Daniel Boone lived to 85 years old, and he didn’t have Permethrin, hiking poles, or bear spray. He might have had a few run-ins with Native Americans, but he didn’t have to survive highways, chemicals, leaf blowers, and TV.
Get back out there hiking. It is good for your mental and physical health, it is safe, fun, and most importantly, it is fewer than 60 days until the start of the hiking marathon.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
