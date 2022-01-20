Elks Lodge 2751, at 1145 Genesis Rd., will host a Hoop Shoot fundraiser meal on Friday, Jan. 21, from 4-7 p.m.
Breaded or grilled Pork tenderloin sandwiches will be served along with french fries, coleslaw and dessert. Total cost of the fundraiser meal is $8.
All proceeds go to the 2021-’22 Elks Hoop Shoot Program for purchasing plaques, shirts and physical education equipment for all nine Cumberland County elementary schools.
This is the last scheduled fundraiser meal until summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.