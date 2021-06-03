The past four years have been above normal on rainfall. In 2021, it has been a different story. Four of the five months have been of this year have recorded below normal on precipitation.
May ended with 3.25 inches of rain in Crossville and at the airport and that was 2 inches below normal.
Portions of Fairfield Glade picked up the most rainfall during the month with over 5 inches. The first 10 days of June are expected to bring above-normal shower and thunderstorm activity. Average rainfall during the month of June is 4.65
The Memorial Day Weekend brought some unusually cool weather for this time of year with low temperatures in the 40s but we also expect to go back to above normal temperatures during the next 10 days.
Two EF-0 tornadoes touched down on May 28th with one in Putnam County and the other in Overton County. Winds were around 80 miles per hour in these tornadoes.
Readers can send weather questions or comments or drop a note to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.