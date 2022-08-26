In what the majority of Crossville City Council members hope will be lessons learned and an opportunity to move forward from the flawed shuttering of the Village Inn, Greg Wood has been reinstated as city manager, and a new city attorney has been appointed.
In a special-called Friday session, Crossville Attorney Randall York was appointed city attorney/tax attorney to replace William Ridley.
Ridley was elected Circuit Court Part 1 Judge and takes office Sept. 1.
By a split vote of 3-2, the council immediately reinstated Wood. He had been suspended pending an outside investigation to events leading up to and including the temporary closing of the Village Inn housing complex on July 27.
After being suspended, Wood offered his resignation but last week rescinded his letter of resignation.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry made a motion to terminate Wood as city manager effective Aug. 31. In his motion, Mayberry said Wood would be entitled to salary and insurance benefits until that date and would also be allowed any vacation time due.
Mayberry cited a motion in a previous meeting that suspended Wood until receipt of an investigative report by the law firm of Robinson, Smith and Wells of Chattanooga.
The city received that report Thursday, which meant action of Wood’s status needed to be addressed.
Mayberry cited the investigative report and procedural errors found in the report among the reasons for his termination motion.
Mayor pro tem R.J. Crawford seconded that motion. But when the roll-call vote was recorded, Councilmembers Art Gernt, Rob Harrison and Scot Shanks voted no.
Gernt then made the motion, seconded by Harrison, to reinstate Wood. The city manager was reinstated by a 3-2 vote, with Gernt, Harrison and Shanks voting yes.
Wood did not attend the meeting.
Gernt and Harrison both said they had studied the investigative report, and both said they believed city employees involved in the Village Inn incident “acted in good faith.”
Harrison referenced the most recent evaluation of Wood’s performance as city manager. In that evaluation, dated May 2, Wood scored 4.17 out of 5 on his performance, with 5 being the best mark.
“He is not perfect. None of us are … I believe things got out of hand and believe corrective actions are needed and the city should move on,” said Harrison.
Outgoing City Attorney Will Ridley rose and addressed the council. He said there was no regard for the law or previous legal advice as the reason he recommended Wood not be retained.
“But, the decision is yours (to make),” Ridley said.
Crawford commented, “What happened that day put fear (in Village Inn tenants) … It was not a good day for the city of Crossville. The city did not give tenants due process … I think it is appropriate to listen to the city attorney. My only focus is to protect the city.”
The report issued by the Chattanooga law firm has not been made public, with city officials citing attorney-client privilege.
Newly appointed City Attorney York said he has not seen the report but would look into whether it should be public record.
York formerly served as District Attorney General for the 13th Judicial Circuit and has most recently been practicing law with a firm based in Cookeville.
The meeting opened with council members writing their top two choices for city attorney from a list of five candidates: Nathan Clouse, Amanda Howard, Earl Patton, Kevin Poore and York.
Clouse, Poore and York were the top vote recipients, and on second vote with each councilmember voting for one, York was unanimously appointed to the post.
“I look forward to working with you and will be getting with Will to get up to speed on things,” York said after thanking council for its support.
