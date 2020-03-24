The Upper Cumberland Regional Health Office has created an information line for local residents and health care providers to call with questions or concerns related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
The information line, 931-646-7586, is designed to provide callers with trusted information related to COVID-19.
Residents with medical questions will be referred to their health care provider.
The Tennessee Department of Health has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
The information line will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
• Stay home if you are sick
• Stay away from people who are sick
• Flu shots are available for free at the health department.
