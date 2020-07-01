Downtown Crossville, Inc. announced Wednesday it would cancel the Thursdays at the Amp music series, set to begin this week, for 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
O. W. Franklin, 86, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Jamestown, the son of William Franklin and Bessie (Baldwin) Franklin. He worked as a mold maker and was of the Protestant faith. O. W. was also a veteran of the United States Army. He is sur…
Mary Jean Easterly, 57, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born Nov. 23, 1962, in Crossville, daughter of Fred Scarlett and Hazel (Baker) Scarlett. Mary was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her son, R…
Tamara Laree (Blair) Brewer, 45, of Crossville passed away suddenly at her home on June 23, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with aHUS (atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a rare blood disorder). Despite her diagnosis, she never strayed from her life's passions-motherhood, teaching a…
