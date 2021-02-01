The Cumberland County Health Department announced Monday afternoon it would begin making appointments for individuals age 70 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Cumberland County residents 70 and older may contact the health department at 931-484-6196 beginning Feb. 2 to sign up for the priority list.
You may need to call several times due to increased call volume.
TDH estimates there are about 300,000 Tennesseans in the 70-74 year old age group. Tennessee can expand COVID-19 vaccination access to this age group after an increase in the state’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennessee is expecting about 93,000 doses of these vaccines this week, a 15 percent increase in the state’s previous weekly vaccine allocations.
Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. People aged 70 to 74 have a 70 percent higher rate of death and a 40 percent higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 as compared to those aged 65 to 69.
Tennessee will continue to move through phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase. TDH expects the state may be able to expand vaccination to Phase 1b groups and those aged 65 and older as soon as March if vaccine supplies continues to increase, as expected.
It is important to note Tennessee counties may progress through vaccination phases at different times, depending on supply of the COVID-19 vaccines and demand for them. To learn what phase your county is in, visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.
TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.
