Per the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development:
"Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grant
As we anticipate increasing hospital volumes due to the spread of COVID-19, it is critical that the State of Tennessee works to ensure that hospitals maintain operational readiness despite temporary losses of revenue.
To do this, Tennessee is allocating $10M in grants to support hospitals that are facing unusual and immediate financial pressures due to the ongoing response to the novel coronavirus. These funds will be allocated from the state’s FY20 COVID-19 response appropriation and distributed by the Dep. of Finance & Administration (F&A).
For participating hospitals, grants are available up to $500k per hospital and will serve as a bridge over the coming weeks as patient volumes decline and new federal funds become available. Applicants should be able to demonstrate that they are actively pursuing federal relief."
https://www.tn.gov/ecd/rural-development/small-and-rural-hospital-readiness-grant
