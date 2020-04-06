The Tennessee Department of Education has launched an online survey to help collect feedback on how to help school districts respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/public_cares_survey?mc_cid=677ba20efa&mc_eid=502f6811d6
Federal stimulus and relief legislation includes $30.75 billion nationally for Education Stabilization funding.
Tennessee school districts can receive one-time relief funding once it becomes available through their Title I formula percentages. Each state must submit a plan approved by the U.S. Department of Education in order to receive funding. The federal application is expected to open mid-April.
The state asks the public to complete the survey no later than April 13.
"For the past few weeks, we have been in frequent contact with superintendents and school leaders across the state, and there is no doubt that these one-time federal relief funds for education will be welcomed and critical," said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
"The department is making every effort to position our state to get funding to districts as soon as possible. Our districts and educators are working hard to support students in this new distance format, and that is why I waived the 180 instructional day requirement this year following the passage of the General Assembly's legislation last month. The department will remain laser focused on helping ensure districts have the resources they need to continue to serve the children of Tennessee."
The survey questions are intended to help the department understand local needs as well as potential investments and supports that could be offered to local school districts. That includes insight and input from stakeholders. The state will use the survey to draft its plan and application for the federal government.
The Tennessee General Assembly passed Public Chapter 652 last month to ensure no student, teacher or school is adversely impacted by COVID-19 related school closures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.