The Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation to waive requirements for TNReady and end-of-course testing for Tennessee students amid statewide school closures and concerns on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
“These are challenging times for all of us. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Governor’s Office and legislative leaders to craft this amendment so that no student, educator, or school will be adversely affected due to the loss of instructional time caused by tornadoes and the coronavirus pandemic,” said Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
“The priority must be to enact response measures to protect the health and safety of all Tennesseans. The department is continuing to work with district leaders as they support their students, teachers and staff during these closures. Thank you to the General Assembly for quickly addressing this issue and providing clarity to our educators and families.”
Cumberland County schools are closed through March 31, with Gov. Bill Lee expected to issue further guidance to school systems as that date nears.
The bill allows school systems to skip state-mandated tests used in measuring student academic growth and performance, as part of teacher evaluations and to determine how well school systems are performing.
The state will also waive requirements for teachers to compile portfolios used as part of teacher evaluations for non-tested grades and subjects.
The bill also calls on Schwinn to waive the 180-day school year requirement for the 2019-’20 school year and ensure students who were on track for graduation receive their high school diploma.
The legislation also directs the state department to seek a waiver from the United States Department of Education for the state’s accountability plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.