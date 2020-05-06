Businesses in need of non-contact thermometers can order them online at tnpledge.com.
These medical-quality thermometers are designed to measure the body temperature of a person, regardless of room temperature, and they are a critical piece of equipment as businesses reopen. But many businesses have had trouble finding these devices.
The state is making the infrared forehead thermometer available for businesses to purchase online for $33 each. There is a limit of 10 per business.
