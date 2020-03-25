Tennessee will be offering emergency cash assistance to families who have lost a job or at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency.
“We know the next few months are going to be a challenge for families across our state who unexpectedly lost a job through no fault of their own,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “This emergency cash assistance will provide families with the temporary resources they need to support themselves during what we hope will be a short time away from their jobs. Helping families through this emergency is how we continue building a thriving Tennessee.”
The state will use Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to provide two monthly cash payments to families who were employed as of March 11 and meet family income limits. The assistance is in addition to unemployment benefits individuals may be receiving.
Benefits:
•$500 for a household of 1-2 people
•$750 for a household of 3-4 people
•$1,000 for a household of 5 or more people
To be eligible, families must have been employed as of March 11 but lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency. Households must include a child under 18 years of age or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security number, and not have resources exceeding $2,000 or unearned income that exceeds 85% of the state’s median income: $2,696 for a household of one up to $6,015 for a household of five.
Individuals may apply online beginning March 26 for up to two months of emergency assistance at https://tdhs.service-now.com/relief?id=relief_registration. Applicants will receive notification of approval or denial within 5 days. If approved, applicants can expect a benefit transfer card within 5-7 days of approval.
