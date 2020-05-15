Tennessee will lift capacity restrictions on retail and restaurant businesses next week, and it plans to allow for the reopening of larger attractions after that time.
“Tennesseans have worked incredibly hard to do their part and help slow the spread of COVID-19 so that our state can begin to reopen. Thanks to their continued efforts, we’re able to allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate at greater capacity and large attractions to open in a safe and thoughtful way,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Our state continues to see downward trends in case growth and meets the White House criteria for a phased reopening. This progress has been hard-won, and we can build upon it by reopening while also maintaining common-sense safety measures like mask-wearing and good hygiene. By taking the Tennessee Pledge, our businesses can reopen in a way that protects the health of their customers and employees, and protects the livelihoods of hard-working Tennesseans.”
The new Large Attractions guidance applies to those businesses that can effectively practice social distancing with strong measures to protect both employees and customers, including racetracks, amusement parks, waterparks, theaters and dinner theaters, auditoriums, large museums and more. Restrictions on social gatherings of more than 10 people remain in place for the time being. Updates to Restaurant Guidance will include a lift on capacity restrictions, allowing for increased service as long as social distancing guidelines are adhered to, including 6 feet between tables.
On Friday, the state reported 271 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 16,970. However, there were 399 more recoveries since the day before, with 9,280 total.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 290 Tennesseans have died from the respiratory virus, with 1,454 people hospitalized.
The state has continued to expand testing in the state, with 309,756 people tested.
Cumberland County has 88 reported cases, with 59 patients listed as recovered. One person has died from the illness. To date, 2,740 people have been tested in the county.
The Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 S. Main St., continues to offer testing Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You do not need a doctor’s order or an appointment. The health department offers testing to anyone, regardless of symptoms.
