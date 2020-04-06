The Tennessee Department of Human Services has launched a special hotline fo help families check on their application for emergency cash assistance.
Applicants can call 833-496-0661 to learn the status of their application, including approval or denial and how much money the approved family can expect to receive.
Applications for emergency cash assistance will be accepted through May 29, 2020. Applications can be completed online at tdhs.service-now.com/relief?id=relief_registration.
Applicants are required to upload verification to their application prior to submitting to TDHS. Once the applications and verifications have been submitted, no further action is needed. There is no interview. Applicants will be emailed a response and, if approved, they should receive an EBT card in the mail within 10 to 15 days.
The emergency cash assistance program is funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and provides two monthly cash payments to approved families depending on their size:
-$500 for a household of 1-2 persons
-$750 for a household of 3-4 persons
-$1,000 for a household of 5 or more persons
The assistance is in addition to any unemployment benefits individuals in the family may be receiving. There are income limits that apply. Applicants must have been employed as of March 11, 2020, but lost their employment or at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency. Applicants must have a child in the family under age 18 or a pregnant woman and have a valid Social Security number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.