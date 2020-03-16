Kathy Hamby, food and nutrition supervisor, has announced a list of sites offering meals to ensure students have access to food during this unexpected school closure. 

Meals will be available March 17-20, March 23-27 and March 30-31. 

Meal delivery sites include:

Camelot Subdivision — 10:20 a.m.

Bread of Life — 10:45 a.m.

Oak Crest Mobile Home Park — 11 a.m.

Memorial Baptist Church — 11:30 a.m.

Lawrence Chapel   12 p.m.

Pomona United Methodist Church — 12:45 p.m.

Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park — 1:20 p.m.

Pleasant Hill Housing Development — 1:35 p.m.

Rosewood Housing Development — 11:30 a.m.

Obed Housing Development — 12:30 p.m.

Pine Wood Housing Development — 12 p.m.

Gateway Center — 11:30 a.m.

Green Meadows Apartments — 12:15 p.m.

 

Drive-up grab and go sites will be open from 11 a.m. to noon (or until the last person is served):

• Brown Elementary

• Crab Orchard

• Cumberland County High School

• Homestead

• North Cumberland

• Pleasant Hill Elementary 

• South Cumberland

• Stone Memorial High School

• Pine View Elementary (11:30 a.m. to noon EASTERN Time)

The meals will include a lunch and snack. Children must be present for the drive-thru service but, unlike the summer program, meals do not need to be eaten on site. 

