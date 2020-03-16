Conley Archie Howard, 75, of Crossville, passed away Feb. 20, 2020. He was born May 25, 1944 in Lancing, TN, the son of Amel and Elsie Collins Howard. Conley spent the first 16 years of his life in and out of the Shriners Children's Hospital in Lexington, KY. During his time there, he endure…