Kathy Hamby, food and nutrition supervisor, has announced a list of sites offering meals to ensure students have access to food during this unexpected school closure.
Meals will be available March 17-20, March 23-27 and March 30-31.
Meal delivery sites include:
• Camelot Subdivision — 10:20 a.m.
• Bread of Life — 10:45 a.m.
• Oak Crest Mobile Home Park — 11 a.m.
• Memorial Baptist Church — 11:30 a.m.
• Lawrence Chapel — 12 p.m.
• Pomona United Methodist Church — 12:45 p.m.
• Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park — 1:20 p.m.
• Pleasant Hill Housing Development — 1:35 p.m.
• Rosewood Housing Development — 11:30 a.m.
• Obed Housing Development — 12:30 p.m.
• Pine Wood Housing Development — 12 p.m.
• Gateway Center — 11:30 a.m.
• Green Meadows Apartments — 12:15 p.m.
Drive-up grab and go sites will be open from 11 a.m. to noon (or until the last person is served):
• Brown Elementary
• Crab Orchard
• Cumberland County High School
• Homestead
• North Cumberland
• Pleasant Hill Elementary
• South Cumberland
• Stone Memorial High School
• Pine View Elementary (11:30 a.m. to noon EASTERN Time)
The meals will include a lunch and snack. Children must be present for the drive-thru service but, unlike the summer program, meals do not need to be eaten on site.
