Cumberland County Schools will be delivering lunches and breakfasts to the following locations Monday-Friday during the extended school closures. Meals will be provided for anyone 18 years and younger. Breakfasts can be saved for the next day.

Children must be present to receive a meal, but the food does not have to be eaten on site.

Centennial Park — 11:30 a.m.

Stewart Place — 11:45 a.m.

Ivey Avenue Apartments — 10:45 a.m.

Heather Ridge Apartments — 11 a.m.

Brookside Apartments — 12:15 p.m.

Crab Orchard Christian Church — 11 a.m.

Garrison Park — 11:30 a.m.

Camelot Subdivision — 10:20 a.m.

Bread of Life — 10:45 a.m.

Oak Crest Mobile Home Park — 11 a.m.

Memorial Baptist Church — 11:30 a.m.

Lawrence Chapel — 12 p.m.

Pomona United Methodist Church — 12:45 p.m.

Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park — 1:20 p.m.

Pleasant Hill Housing Development — 1:35 p.m.

Rosewood Housing Development — 11:30 a.m.

Obed Housing Development — 12:30 p.m.

Pine Wood Housing Development — 12 p.m.

Gateway Center — 11:30 a.m.

Green Meadows Apartments — 12:15 p.m.

Drive-up locations offering grab-and-go meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

Brown Elementary

Crab Orchard

Cumberland County High School

Homestead

North Cumberland

Pleasant Hill Elementary

South Cumberland

Stone Memorial High School

Pine View Elementary will provide meals from 11:30 a.m. to noon Eastern Daylight Time.

