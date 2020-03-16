Cumberland County Schools will be delivering lunches and breakfasts to the following locations Monday-Friday during the extended school closures. Meals will be provided for anyone 18 years and younger. Breakfasts can be saved for the next day.
Children must be present to receive a meal, but the food does not have to be eaten on site.
Centennial Park — 11:30 a.m.
Stewart Place — 11:45 a.m.
Ivey Avenue Apartments — 10:45 a.m.
Heather Ridge Apartments — 11 a.m.
Brookside Apartments — 12:15 p.m.
Crab Orchard Christian Church — 11 a.m.
Garrison Park — 11:30 a.m.
Camelot Subdivision — 10:20 a.m.
Bread of Life — 10:45 a.m.
Oak Crest Mobile Home Park — 11 a.m.
Memorial Baptist Church — 11:30 a.m.
Lawrence Chapel — 12 p.m.
Pomona United Methodist Church — 12:45 p.m.
Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park — 1:20 p.m.
Pleasant Hill Housing Development — 1:35 p.m.
Rosewood Housing Development — 11:30 a.m.
Obed Housing Development — 12:30 p.m.
Pine Wood Housing Development — 12 p.m.
Gateway Center — 11:30 a.m.
Green Meadows Apartments — 12:15 p.m.
Drive-up locations offering grab-and-go meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
Brown Elementary
Crab Orchard
Cumberland County High School
Homestead
North Cumberland
Pleasant Hill Elementary
South Cumberland
Stone Memorial High School
Pine View Elementary will provide meals from 11:30 a.m. to noon Eastern Daylight Time.
