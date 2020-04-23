Medical personnel continue to be on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, including at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville.
Saturday, members of the community offered their thanks and prayers for the safety of the hundreds of employees working inside the building.
“In the midst of all the depression and sadness, we wanted to bring hope and encourage the staff and all service workers and let them know we’re praying for them,” said Sarah Myers, who organized the drive-in praise and prayer session.
Praise music played from speakers, and children took sections of sidewalk to decorate with words of encouragement and thanks.
Myers and CMC Chaplain Rolf Weeks offered prayers for strength, peace and release from fear and stress.
Myers asked God to turn the pandemic into a force for good and asked for hope and healing for patients.
“I walked through a lot of dark in my past,” Myers said. “If God can be the light in my dark past, I know he can be the light in this dark virus.”
CMC is currently only admitting patients and staff, with no general visitation allowed to help protect vulnerable patients and the health care workers caring for them.
The community has been showing its appreciation for the staff throughout the past weeks. Gifts of food and masks have been coming in steadily throughout the crisis.
Protecting the Plateau, a new group offering handmade masks to “Hometown Heroes” in Cumberland County, has donated about 1,000 masks to CMC. The Human Animal Bond in Tennessee pet therapy dog Molly and sidekick Sharon Moore delivered 25 masks. Their visits with up to about 50 people each week are currently on hold, but Moore wanted to share they miss everyone.
The hospital accepts donations of fabric masks Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the main entrance.
Jesse Gibson, on the CMC housekeeping staff, has been showing his thanks and appreciation for his fellow hospital workers by bringing Cinnabon cinnamon rolls to share throughout the facility before each of his scheduled shifts.
Local restaurants have been keeping the staff well fed, with donations from Little Caesars Pizza, Dominos Pizza of Crossville, KFC and more.
The community has also been showing their thanks through displays outside the hospital. SignSmith of Crossville provided a “Heroes Work Here” display at the main entrance. Youth from First United Methodist Church of Crossville and teacher Debra Graham helped spread inspiration with sidewalk chalk messages, as well.
