Cumberland County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 228 cases have been confirmed as of March 20, 2020. Most cases remain in Davidson County, with 101 cases.
Shelley Walker, spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Health, said investigations into the method of transmission for both cases is continuing.
"We are now seeing community spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee, and it's important for all Tennesseans to take steps to reduce the spread of illness," she said.
To help slow the spread of illness in the community, the Tennessee Department of Health reminds everyone to:
•Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
•Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
•Stay home when you are sick
•Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue
•Clean and disinfect objects and high-touch surfaces regularly
Following the announcement, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster implemented new procedures for access to county offices, effective March 20 until at least April 3.
“This is a fluid situation,” Foster said. “We must all take precautions to protect our most vulnerable populations — the elderly and those with a compromised immune system … This isn’t just about you or me. We all have a part to play in order to ensure that our most vulnerable citizens are safe.”
County office buildings will be available by appointment only. Please call the office you need to visit for an appointment and information regarding access.
“When you call, you may find you can get your questions answered or transact your business on the phone, by mail or online,” Foster said.
Only the person required to conduct the business will be allowed to enter the building, with up to one person to provide assistance, if necessary.
Emergency services continue to operate. Courts are operating under the guidelines developed by the Tennessee Supreme Court.
Convenience centers remain open, though everyone is reminded to practice social distancing.
