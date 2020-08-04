Parents wishing to enroll their child in the Cumberland County schools virtual learning program have a second chance to apply.
The school system announced Monday afternoon it would accept applications through Friday, Aug. 7.
Applications are available online at ccschools.k12tn.net, or call the Central Office at 931-484-6135.
A separate application is required for each student. Parents and guardians are asked to offer their reason for home-based, online learning.
Reliable internet is required for the online learning option, but the school system will provide the device for students. The school system will also issue textbooks.
Students will be required to log in daily at assigned times and complete all assigned work. The online learning option includes seven hours of instruction daily, though they will not have to be connected for the full seven hours. There will also be a break for lunch.
Orientation sessions are being held this week for students accepted in the first round of applications, which closed July 29.
Sessions are set for Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. at Stone Elementary and Brown Elementary and 4:30 p.m. at North Cumberland Elementary and Pleasant Hill Elementary. High school sessions will be held at 3 p.m. Aug. 5 for freshmen and sophomores and at 4:30 p.m. for juniors and seniors.
According to information posted by the school system, students must begin school as virtual students. The school system asks students to stay with their virtual learning program for a nine-week grading period; however, should families determine it is not a good fit, students will be allowed to begin in-person attendance immediately.
The online learning option includes daily attendance and grades are counted in a students academic record. Class offerings include honors, dual enrollment, Advanced Placement, and college and career and technical education. Some courses, however, will not be able to provide the same experience as in the classroom setting.
Online learning will take place through online platforms such as Google Meets or Zoom, with assignments submitted via Google Classroom.
Because online students are part of the school system, students can still participate in extracurricular activities.
The school system will also provide services for students with Individual Education Plans or 504 plans, and English language development classes.
See the school system website for more frequently asked questions.
