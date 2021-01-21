Cumberland County students will return to the classroom next week after the number of active cases in the county fell to 422 on Thursday.
Schools will provide in-person instruction for all students not enrolled in virtual learning beginning Jan. 25.
“This moves us back into the yellow metric,” Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said in her notice on Thursday afternoon. “Please keep in mind that should cases surge and the number of active cases surpass 607, we would return to remote learning for grades 3-12.”
