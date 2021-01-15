Cumberland County students have a scheduled break Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. When school resumes on Tuesday, they will remain in the “red” metric of the school reopening plan. Students in grades 3-12 will attend school remotely while students in grades pre-K-2 will attend school in person.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 fell sharply during the week, from 861 cases on Sunday to 612 cases on Friday. However, the case count is still above the 606 active cases that represents about 1% of the local population.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said schools will continue in the “red” metric through Jan. 22.
The school system reported 19 positive cases among students and six cases among staff members. Currently, 178 students and 20 staff members are quarantined due to having close contact with an individuals who tested positive for the virus.
The Cumberland County Health Department also announced on Friday it would be changing the hours for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations on Monday, Jan. 18. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
Vaccinations are provided by appointment. Currently, Cumberland County is offering vaccinations to individuals in the 1a1, 1a2 and 75 and older group. Call 931-484-6196 to schedule an appointment for a first dose of the vaccine. The health department will contact individuals for the second dose when those become available. Individuals in the eligible vaccine groups can get on a waiting list for a vaccine appointment online at www.signupgenius.com/go/cumberlandpriority.
Individuals can call the COVID-19 Public Information Line for general questions at 877-857-2945 or 833-556-2476 between 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Cumberland County Health Department offers a local information line at 931-707-9007 available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Students attending school on campus will receive breakfast, lunch and snacks, with extra precautions taken to limit exposure between students.
The school system will provide meal pick-up next week on Jan. 20, with four days of breakfast, lunch and snacks for students attending school remotely and non-students under the age of 18. Meals will be available from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at elementary schools and 9 a.m. to noon at all high schools.
On Friday, Jan. 22, families can pick-up weekend meals for all students and non-students under the age of 18 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at elementary schools and 9 a.m. to noon at high schools.
