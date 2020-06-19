Cumberland County Schools are asking parents to weigh in on reopening schools Aug. 5.
A survey is now available through the school system’s Facebook page and online at this link.
The survey asks parents how likely they are to send their children to school on Aug. 5 if conditions related to COVID-19 are similar to today. It asks for parent preference on returning to school in the fall to include returning on a regular schedule with safety protocols, a staggered attendance schedule for students, online learning or printed learning packets.
It also seeks to evaluate how many students have internet access available at home and if parents plan to use bus transportation this school year.
