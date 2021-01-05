Most Cumberland County students will move to virtual learning on Wednesday, the Cumberland County school system reported Tuesday afternoon.
With 774 active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County, the school system has moved to the “red zone” of its 2020-’21 school reopening plan.
The school system designated the “red zone” as more than 606 active cases in the county, about 1% of the population.
On Monday, Cumberland County had 774 active cases, an increase of 8 from the day before.
Students in grades 3-8 will attend school virtually for the remainder of the week. Students in prekindergarten, kindergarten, first and second grades will attend classes in person on a regular schedule.
High school students are starting new classes with the start of the new semester. They will attend on alternating days — students with last names A through K attend in person on Wednesday and remotely Thursday and Friday and students with last names L through Z will be in remote learning Wednesday and Friday and in person Thursday.
Bus transportation will run on a regular schedule for students attending in-person classes.
Meal pick-up for students not on campus will be available at any school. Families with children attending multiple schools may pick up all meals at one site.
Families can pick up breakfast, lunch and snacks for children 18 years old and younger on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at all elementary schools and 9 a.m. to noon at Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School.
Friday, meals weekends will be available for all students and children 18 years old and younger. The school system encourages families to pick up meals at the high schools from 9 a.m. to noon, as students will be in attendance at elementary schools. However, elementary schools will have meals available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
