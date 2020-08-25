Active cases in Cumberland County reached the “medium spread” threshold established in the school system’s reopening plan.
The school system announced movement within school facilities is being minimized. Cleaning continues throughout the school day and after hours.
On Monday, Cumberland County reported 319 active cases of COVID-19.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported 23 cases of the virus among children ages 5-18 in the past 14 days. There have been 66 positive cases among this age group since the pandemic began in March.
No further information is available at this time regarding the impact of the virus on students, faculty or staff at a particular school.
The school system had established standards for measuring community spread using active cases as a percentage of the total population. Low spread is less than .5% of the population with active cases — less than 302 active cases.
Medium spread is between .5% and 1% of the population — 303-606 active cases.
High spread is 1% or more of the population with active cases — 607 cases or more.
Monday’s COVID-19 update brought the total number of cases in Cumberland County to 709, with 382 patients recovered and 8 deaths. There have been 37 hospitalizations.
Free drive-thru testing continues at the Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 S. Main St., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms.
Last week, it was reported Cumberland County Schools had not received kits of cleaning supplies and cloth masks promised by the state. The Chronicle has heard from at least one school that those kits arrived last week.
