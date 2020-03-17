Cumberland County and school systems across the state are wondering how the Tennessee Department of Education will treat canceled school days following statewide school closures.
But for the time being, teachers and staff should stay away from school campuses.
Director of Schools Janet Graham wrote, “We are asking that all school personnel not be in our buildings. If the true purpose is to minimize contact with other individuals, we all need to heed the advice and stay home.”
Professional development scheduled for Friday has been postponed. Only custodians and food service personnel assisting with the youth feeding program should be at the schools, Graham said. (Please see accompanying story on feeding locations and times.)
Custodians will be working their scheduled days this week through Wednesday, and scheduled will be adjusted as necessary. Kathy Hamby, food and nutrition supervisor, will reach out to her staff regarding work schedules.
“Principals are able to come and go as needed,” Graham said. “However, other personnel are asked to stay off campus.”
The central office will operate with a skeleton crew.
The Cumberland County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. Agenda items included the 2020-’21 school calendar, textbook adoption, bids for sidewalk repairs at Stone Memorial High School, athletic manual updates and policy changes, including first reading of proposed dress code changes.
“We will move all agenda items to the April meeting,” Boston said, adding the move was an “abundance of caution.”
Graham has been communicating with staff about their benefits and pay during the unexpected school closure.
“As always, we have your best interest in the forefront and hope all of you have the opportunity to stay close to home and remain healthy,” Graham wrote.
She added that full-time employees will be paid for scheduled days, and part-time certified staff would be allowed to adjust their day and hours to fulfill their contractual agreements.
But the question remains on if missed days must be made up.
Tennessee requires a 180-day school year. Many school systems, including Cumberland County, extend the required school day by a half hour to stockpile up to 13 inclement weather days that mitigate time missed due to heavy snow, severe storms, flooding and illness.
Cumberland County had used 10 days as of Feb. 28.
While next week was already scheduled as a break for students, the cancellation of school for four days this week and March 30 and 31, will bring the total days missed to 16 days. And it is possible health officials may recommend longer school closures as more people are diagnosed with COVID-19.
There were 52 confirmed cases in Tennessee at press time Tuesday. Currently, there have been confirmed cases in 10 of Tennessee’s 95 counties, with most cases in Davidson and Williamson counties, with 25 and 18 cases, respectively.
The Tennessee Department of Education says the commissioner of education has the authority to waive the 180-day requirement in the event of a natural disaster or serious illness outbreak.
“This waiver authority is limited, and the commissioner only grants waivers as a last resort in extreme circumstances, while encouraging districts to minimize the impact to student instruction,” according to a Frequently Asked Questions document on the Tennessee Department of Education website.
Graham wrote to school staff, “If days are required to be made up, and we certainly do not know at this point, staff will not receive additional compensation.”
Once school resumes, the Cumberland County Board of Education would have to address how to make up missed days if the state does not grant a waiver. Options include extending the school day, attending school on Saturdays or extending the school year.
