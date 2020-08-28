There have been 16 reported cases of students testing positive for COVID-19 since Cumberland County Schools reopened Aug. 12, out of 5,813 in-person students.
Twelve staff members of the school system have also tested positive for the virus.
The report from the Cumberland County School System released Friday morning covers reported cases from July 28-Aug. 27.
The report does not provide school-level information. It will be posted to the school system website at www.ccschools.k12tn.net and updated weekly.
The positive cases have resulted in 67 students being quarantined due to having had close contact with another individual outside of the school environment who tested positive. Thirty staff members have been quarantined after being determined to have had close contact with another individuals outside of the school environment.
The school system defines “close contact” as being within six feet of a person who has tested positive for the virus for about 10 minutes or more.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said all classrooms and buses have seating charts. When a student is reported as testing positive for COVID-19, those charts are reviewed and names and contact information of students who may have been in close contact with the student are provided to the Tennessee Department of Health for use in contact tracing.
The Department of Health handles notification of potential close contacts.
Parents must notify the schools if their student has been instructed to quarantine.
