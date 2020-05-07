Roane State Community College is planning its first ever campus-by-campus drive-through celebration for 2020 graduates.
Cumberland County students can participate at the Cook Rd. campus Tuesday, May 12, from 1-3 p.m.
“Like many other colleges, Roane State was forced to postpone its commencement originally scheduled for May 8 and 9,” Roane State President Chris Whaley explained. “While plans are in the works to bring students together safely for an in-person ceremony, we wanted to do something now to honor our graduates who are still waiting for their moment to walk across the stage and receive their degree.”
Whaley and other college administrators and staff will hand out yard signs honoring the 2020 graduates.
Students can visit the participating campus closest to their home to pick up their yard sign. They will stay inside their vehicles for the drive-through event while college representatives and other special guests cheer them on from a safe distance. Each graduate will have a yard sign handed to them that they can then display at home.
Additional giveaways may be available at each location while supplies last. Any students who are unable to attend a drive-through celebration can pick up their yard sign at the in-person graduation ceremony which will be announced at a later date.
Please note that all participants in this event will observe physical distancing requirements and wear face coverings, per CDC guidelines.
For more information on these graduate celebration events, please visit roanestate.edu/2020grads. For the latest information on plans for Roane State’s in-person commencement, please check www.roanestate.edu/?97-Graduation-Ceremony for updates.
