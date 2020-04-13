South Cumberland Elementary will not host “get and go” meals at this time due to road work. However, Martin Elementary will be open to serve families.
The program has served more than 80,000 meals in the four weeks since schools closed due to concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Last week, 34,674 meals were distributed during the two days of meal service.
Below is a revised list of meal pick-up locations. All children 18 years and younger are eligible for free meals during the school closure. Meals may be picked up without children present.
To limit exposure of families and food service employees, meals will only be distributed on Mondays and Thursdays. Breakfast and lunch will be offered, with three days of meals given on Mondays and four days of meals given on Thursdays.
Drop Off Points
Little Punkin Daycare, 27 Penny Lane, 10:50 a.m.-10:55 a.m.
Alloway Baptist Church, 985 Alloway Rd., Grandview, 11 a.m.-Noon
Ashton Place Apartments, 28 Jacobs Crossing Dr., 12:25 p.m.
Avalon Center parking lot, 196 10th St., 10:45 a.m.
Bread of Life Rescue Mission, 281 4th St., 10:45 a.m.
Brookside Apartments, 29 Brookside Dr., 12:15 p.m.
Camelot Subdivision, 14 Windermere Dr., 10:20-10:35 a.m.
Centennial Park Parking Lot, 837 Industrial Blvd., 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Plantation Apartments, 257 Charleston Lane, 11:40 a.m.
Crossville Head Start Parking Lot, 1831 E. First St., 11 a.m.-Noon
Eureka Play St., 201 Eureka Dr., 12:05 p.m.
Fairfield Glade parking lot beside First National Bank, 5011 Peavine Rd., 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Garrison Park Parking Lot, 542 4th St., 11:30 a.m.
Gateway Center, 01 Goodwin Circle, 11:15 a.m.
Green Meadows Apartments, 44 Green Meadows Lane, 12:15 p.m.
Heather Ridge Apartments, 40 Heather Ridge Circle, 11 a.m.
Ivey Avenue Apartments, 14 Dawn Lane, 10:45 a.m.
Kidz Connection Daycare Parking Lot, 362 Old Lantana Rd., 10:30 a.m.
Lawrence Chapel, 2022 Plateau Rd., Noon
Memorial Baptist Church, 1858 Sparta Hwy., 11:30 a.m.
Mountain Village Apartments, 31 Mountain Village Lane, 11 a.m.
Northside Apartments, 250 Northside Dr., 11:55 a.m.
Oak Crest Mobile Home Park, 51 Oak Crest Dr., 11:05 a.m.
Obed Housing Development, 10 Obed St., Noon
Pine Wood Housing Development, 115 Pinewood Dr., 11:45 a.m.
Pleasant Hill Housing Development, 23 Clearview Lane, 1:45 p.m.
Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park, Pleasant Hill Dr., 1:30 p.m.
Pomona United Methodist Church, 57 POW Camp Rd., 12:50 p.m.
Rosewood Housing Development, 67 Irwin Ave., 11:30 a.m.
Stewart Place Apartments, 12 Donetta Dr., 12:20 p.m.
Windridge Estates, 139 Foxwood Dr., 12:20 p.m.
Drive-Up Grab and Go Sites
Brown Elementary, 3766 Dunbar Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Crab Orchard Elementary, 240 School Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cumberland County High School, 660 Stanley St., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Homestead Elementary, 3889 Hwy. 127 S., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Martin Elementary, 1363 Miller Ave., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
North Cumberland Elementary, 7657 Hwy. 127 N., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pleasant Hill Elementary, 486 Main St., Pleasant Hill, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
South Cumberland Elementary, 3563 Lantana Rd., closed due to road work
Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd., 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Pine View Elementary, with assistance from Mt. Vernal Church, 349 Daysville Rd., Rockwood, open 11:30 a.m.-Noon EDT
