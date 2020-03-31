CUMBERLAND COUNTY SCHOOL NUTRITION PROGRAM
COVID- 19 Public Guidance Regarding School Meals — Ensuring children continue to receive nutritional services is of paramount importance during unexpected closures as many children rely on these school based services for meals.
All children 18 years and younger are eligible for free meals during school closures due to COVID-19
Please see the location and schedule below to find a meal site near you during school closures
Contact Kathy Hamby, school nutrition district supervisor, at khamby@ccschools.k12tn.net for more information
MEAL DROP OFF POINTS
revised March 26
Alloway Baptist Church
985 Alloway Rd., Grandview
11 a.m.-noon
Ashton Place Apartments
28 Jacobs Crossing Dr., Crossville
12:25 p.m.
Avalon Center parking lot
196 10th St., Crossville
10:45 a.m.
Bread of Life
281 Fourth St., Crossville
10:45 a.m.
Brookside Apartments
29 Brookside Dr., Crossville
12:15 p.m.
Camelot subdivision
14 Windermere Dr., Crossville
10:20-10:35 a.m.
Centennial Park parking lot
837 Industrial Blvd., Crossville
11:30 a.m.
Charleston Plantation Apartments
257 Charleston Lane, Crossville
11:40 a.m.
Crossville Head Start parking lot
1831 E. First St., Crossville
11 a.m.-noon
Eureka Play Street
201 Eureka Dr., Crossville
12:05 p.m.
Fairfield Glade
(old church parking lot beside First National Bank)
5011 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade
11-11:30 a.m.
Garrison Park parking lot
542 Fourth St., Crossville
11:30 a.m.
Gateway Center
01 Goodwin Circle, Crossville
11:15 a.m.
Green Meadows Apartments
44 Green Meadows Lane, Crossville
12:15 p.m.
Heather Ridge Apartments
40 Heather Ridge Circle, Crossville
11 a.m.
Ivy Avenue Apartments
14 Dawn Lane, Crossville
10:45 a.m.
Kids Connection Daycare parking lot
362 Old Lantana Rd., Crossville
10:30 a.m.
Lawrence Chapel
2022 Plateau Rd., Crossville
Noon
Memorial Baptist Church
1858 Sparta Hwy., Crossville
11:30 a.m.
Mountain Village Apartments
31 Mountain Village Lane, Crossville
11 a.m.
Oak Crest Mobile Home Park
51 Oak Crest Dr., Crossville
11 a.m.
Obed Housing Development
10 Obed St., Crossville
Noon
Pine Wood Housing Development
115 Pinewood Dr., Crossville
11:45 a.m.
Pleasant Hill Housing Development
23 Clearview Lane, Pleasant Hill
1:45 p.m.
Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park
Pleasant Hill Dr., Pleasant Hill
1:30 p.m.
Pomona United Methodist Church
57 POW Camp Rd., Crossville
12:50 p.m.
Rosewood Housing Development
67 Irwin Ave., Crossville
11:30 a.m.
Stewart Place Apartments
12 Donetta Dr., Crossville
12:20 p.m.
Windridge Estates
139 Foxwood Rd., Crossville
12:20 p.m.
DRIVE-UP GRAB-AND-GO SITES
Brown Elementary
3766 Dunbar Rd., Crossville
11 a.m.-noon
or until the last person is served
Crab Orchard Elementary
240 School Rd., Crab Orchard
11 a.m.-noon
or until the last person is served
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St., Crossville
11 a.m.-noon
or until the last person is served
Homestead Elementary
3889 Hwy. 127 S., Crossville
11 a.m.-noon
or until the last person is served
North Cumberland Elementary
7657 Hwy. 127 N., Crossville
11 a.m.-noon
or until the last person is served
Pleasant Hill Elementary
486 Main St., Pleasant Hill
11 a.m.-noon
or until the last person is served
South Cumberland Elementary
3536 Lantana Rd., Crossville
11 a.m.-noon
or until the last person is served
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd., Crossville
11 a.m.-noon
or until the last person is served
Pine View Elementary
with assistance from Mount Vernal Church
349 Daysville Rd., Rockwood
11:30 a.m.-noon EDT
