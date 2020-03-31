N1707P22002C.jpg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SCHOOL NUTRITION PROGRAM

COVID- 19 Public Guidance Regarding School Meals — Ensuring children continue to receive nutritional services is of paramount importance during unexpected closures as many children rely on these school based services for meals. 

All children 18 years and younger are eligible for free meals during school closures due to COVID-19

Please see the location and schedule below to find a meal site near you during school closures

Contact Kathy Hamby, school nutrition district supervisor, at khamby@ccschools.k12tn.net for more information

 

MEAL DROP OFF POINTS 

revised March 26

 

Alloway Baptist Church

985 Alloway Rd., Grandview

11 a.m.-noon

 

Ashton Place Apartments

28 Jacobs Crossing Dr., Crossville

12:25 p.m.

 

Avalon Center parking lot

196 10th St., Crossville

10:45 a.m.

 

Bread of Life

281 Fourth St., Crossville

10:45 a.m.

 

Brookside Apartments

29 Brookside Dr., Crossville

12:15 p.m.

 

Camelot subdivision

14 Windermere Dr., Crossville

10:20-10:35 a.m.

 

Centennial Park parking lot

837 Industrial Blvd., Crossville

11:30 a.m.

 

Charleston Plantation Apartments 

257 Charleston Lane, Crossville

11:40 a.m.

 

Crossville Head Start parking lot

1831 E. First St., Crossville

11 a.m.-noon

 

Eureka Play Street

201 Eureka Dr., Crossville

12:05 p.m.

 

Fairfield Glade

(old church parking lot beside First National Bank)

5011 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade

11-11:30 a.m.

 

Garrison Park parking lot

542 Fourth St., Crossville

11:30 a.m.

 

Gateway Center

01 Goodwin Circle, Crossville

11:15 a.m.

 

Green Meadows Apartments

44 Green Meadows Lane, Crossville

12:15 p.m.

 

Heather Ridge Apartments

40 Heather Ridge Circle, Crossville

11 a.m.

 

Ivy Avenue Apartments

14 Dawn Lane, Crossville

10:45 a.m.

 

Kids Connection Daycare parking lot

362 Old Lantana Rd., Crossville

10:30 a.m.

 

Lawrence Chapel

2022 Plateau Rd., Crossville

Noon

 

Memorial Baptist Church

1858 Sparta Hwy., Crossville

11:30 a.m.

 

Mountain Village Apartments

31 Mountain Village Lane, Crossville

11 a.m.

 

Oak Crest Mobile Home Park

51 Oak Crest Dr., Crossville

11 a.m.

 

Obed Housing Development

10 Obed St., Crossville

Noon

 

Pine Wood Housing Development

115 Pinewood Dr., Crossville

11:45 a.m.

 

Pleasant Hill Housing Development

23 Clearview Lane, Pleasant Hill

1:45 p.m.

 

Pleasant Hill Mobile Home Park

Pleasant Hill Dr., Pleasant Hill

1:30 p.m.

 

Pomona United Methodist Church

57 POW Camp Rd., Crossville

12:50 p.m.

 

Rosewood Housing Development

67 Irwin Ave., Crossville

11:30 a.m.

 

Stewart Place Apartments

12 Donetta Dr., Crossville

12:20 p.m.

 

Windridge Estates

139 Foxwood Rd., Crossville

12:20 p.m.

 

 

DRIVE-UP GRAB-AND-GO SITES

Brown Elementary

3766 Dunbar Rd., Crossville

11 a.m.-noon

or until the last person is served

 

Crab Orchard Elementary

240 School Rd., Crab Orchard

11 a.m.-noon

or until the last person is served

 

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St., Crossville

11 a.m.-noon

or until the last person is served

 

Homestead Elementary

3889 Hwy. 127 S., Crossville

11 a.m.-noon

or until the last person is served

 

North Cumberland Elementary

7657 Hwy. 127 N., Crossville

11 a.m.-noon

or until the last person is served

 

Pleasant Hill Elementary

486 Main St., Pleasant Hill

11 a.m.-noon

or until the last person is served

 

South Cumberland Elementary

3536 Lantana Rd., Crossville

11 a.m.-noon

or until the last person is served

 

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd., Crossville

11 a.m.-noon

or until the last person is served

 

Pine View Elementary

with assistance from Mount Vernal Church

349 Daysville Rd., Rockwood

11:30 a.m.-noon EDT