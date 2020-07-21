The Cumberland County Playhouse announced Tuesday afternoon they were suspending performances through July 28.
The closure follows an employee who became ill Monday and represents an “abundance of caution,” Bryce McDonald, producing director and CEO said. The facility will be cleaned and disinfected to ensure the health and safety of staff and patrons.
The box office will be contacting patrons with tickets for the affected shows to schedule exchanges.
Tickets and donations to the nonprofit professional theater can be made at www.ccplayhouse.com.
